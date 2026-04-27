Linklaters and Proskauer lead on £17.5bn financial advisory acquisition

Linklaters and Proskauer have taken the lead roles as financial advisory firm Shackleton Advisers acquires Hurst Point Group, in a deal set to create one of the UK’s largest independent financial planning firms, with combined assets under management of £17.5bn.

The deal marks the largest acquisition for UK-based financial adviser Shackleton, including both Hurst Point’s financial planning and investment management businesses. The combined entity will have 44,000 clients around the country and more than 850 employees, spread across 38 offices.