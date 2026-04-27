Law firms

Linklaters and Proskauer lead on £17.5bn financial advisory acquisition

Kate Peacock
Kate Peacock · · 2 min read
Private capital Deals Linklaters Proskauer Rose
Linklaters and Proskauer lead on £17.5bn financial advisory acquisition

Linklaters and Proskauer have taken the lead roles as financial advisory firm Shackleton Advisers acquires Hurst Point Group, in a deal set to create one of the UK’s largest independent financial planning firms, with combined assets under management of £17.5bn.

The deal marks the largest acquisition for UK-based financial adviser Shackleton, including both Hurst Point’s financial planning and investment management businesses. The combined entity will have 44,000 clients around the country and more than 850 employees, spread across 38 offices.

Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Corporate users - click here for simple access (no password needed). For more information, please contact [email protected]

Related Content

More in this category

The art of the buyout: how clients rank London’s top private equity teams

Law firmsWill Lewallen

Linklaters closes Hamburg office amid plans to refocus German operations

Law firmsKate Peacock

Revolving Doors: Weil hires Kirkland secondaries partner as Orrick targets Cadwalader again

Law firmsKate Peacock

‘We’ve got the building blocks in place to grow’ – Harbottle closes in on £60m

Law firmsTom Cox

Top sports boutique Northridge becomes latest firm to score private equity investment

Law firmsWill Lewallen

Fresh capital: Paul Weiss, White & Case lead as General Atlantic tops up Joe & the Juice with Abu Dhabi-backed investment

Law firmsEliza Winter

Hogan Lovells and Cadwalader partners approve largest ever law firm merger

Law firmsKate Peacock

HSF Kramer leads on £1.4bn Ivy empire sale

Law firmsEliza Winter

Linklaters and Proskauer lead on £17.5bn financial advisory acquisition

Law firmsKate Peacock