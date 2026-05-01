Latham, A&O Shearman and WBD take honours at Legal 500 UK ESG Awards

Latham & Watkins, A&O Shearman and Womble Bond Dickinson were among the big winners at the Legal 500 UK ESG Awards last night, with 32 awards given out for those advancing sustainability, social mobility and diversity in the legal profession.

This year’s ceremony featured a number of new categories, with wins for Latham and Norton Rose Fulbright (NRF) in categories recognising exceptional client service.

Latham took the award for ESG: Client Service Firm of the Year, as the firm that received the highest client service scores in Legal 500’s ESG research, covering factors such as sector and industry knowledge, lawyer quality and value, billing and efficiency.

NRF disputes partner Stuart Neely won the inaugural ESG: Client Partner of the Year award, as the partner who received the strongest client endorsements in Legal 500’s ESG research. Neely was described by clients as ‘a pleasure to work with,’ with ‘exceptional legal acumen, strong commercial awareness, and steadfast commitment to client service.’

Another of the new awards for 2026 was Green Ambassador of the Year, which was presented to the standout individual from Legal 500’s Green Ambassadors research, which highlights private practice lawyers at the forefront of the green transition.

The prize went to Bates Wells senior counsel David Hunter, a leading authority on helping businesses address climate change and biodiversity loss through corporate operations.

A&O Shearman won two awards on the night, taking home both Best Law Firm Advisory Team: Clean Energy and ESG: Rising Star of the Year.

The rising star award went to associate Ming Zee Tee, a member of the firm’s environmental and climate law group, who is also a co-founder of Legal Voices for the Future, a non-profit which champions young lawyers’ voices on ESG issues.

Womble Bond Dickinson also won two awards, with Sally Dallow, the firm’s partner lead for responsible business, and managing associate Nazmin Akthar named ESG: Private Practice Champion of the Year and DE&I: Rising Star of the Year.

Other winners from LB100 law firms included Freshfields global transactions counsel Reena Parmar, who was named Disability/Neurodiversity: Champion of the Year, while Addleshaw Goddard senior pro bono and inclusion manager Richard Fisk won the award for DE&I: Private Practice Champion of the Year.

Oscar Davies of Garden Court Chambers won the award for LGBTQ+ Champion of the Year, for their work as a fearless advocate for trans and non-binary individuals and other underrepresented communities, both in the courtroom and in public awareness-raising work. This marks the second time they have been recognised at the ESG Awards, after winning the same category in 2024.

The night ended with two Lifetime Achievement awards, presented to HSF Kramer global head of ESG and sustainability Silke Goldberg, and former Browne Jacobson senior partner Caroline Green, the firm’s first-ever female partner, whose leadership has helped to establish the firm as a social mobility leader.

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Legal 500 UK ESG Awards 2026 winners in full:

Best Internal Support Network of the Year – E.ON UK

Women in Law: Best Initiative of the Year – Fletchers Solicitors

Women in Law: Champion of the Year – Lisa Ardley-Price, NatWest

Ethnicity: Best Initiative of the Year – Legal CORE

Disability/Neurodiversity: Best Initiative of the Year – Stephenson Harwood

Disability/Neurodiversity: Champion of the Year – Reena Parmar, Freshfields

Social Mobility: Initiative of the Year – In-House Legal Solutions

Pro bono Initiative of the Year – 3VB

Environmental/Sustainability: Best Initiative of the Year – HFW

Environmental/Sustainability: Champion of the Year – Amanda Carpenter, Achill Legal

Best Law Firm Advisory Team: Business and Human Rights – Debevoise & Plimpton

Best Law Firm Advisory Team: Clean Energy – A&O Shearman

Best Law Firm Advisory Team: Environmental Protection – Pogust Goodhead

Best Law Firm Advisory Team: ESG Regulatory and Compliance – Travers Smith

Best Law Firm Advisory Team: Sustainable Finance – DLA Piper

Green Ambassador of the Year – David Hunter, Bates Wells

DE&I: Private Practice Champion of the Year – Richard Fisk, Addleshaw Goddard

DE&I: Law Firm Initiative of the Year – Dentons

DE&I: Rising Star of the Year – Nazmin Akthar, Womble Bond Dickinson

ESG: Private Practice Champion of the Year – Sally Dallow, Womble Bond Dickinson

ESG: In-house Champion of the Year – Rebecca Danby

ESG: In-house Initiative of the Year – Expereo

ESG: Law Firm Initiative of the Year – Shoosmiths

ESG: Rising Star of the Year – Ming Zee Tee, A&O Shearman

LGBTQ+: Champion of the Year – Oscar Davies, Garden Court Chambers

Mental Health & Wellbeing Initiative of the Year – The General Counsel Wellbeing Network

ESG: Bar Champion of the Year – Barbara Mills KC, 4PB

ESG: Bar Initiative of the Year – Fountain Court

ESG: Client Service Firm of the Year – Latham & Watkins

ESG: Client Partner of the Year – Stuart Neely, Norton Rose Fulbright

Lifetime Achievement Award: Social Mobility – Caroline Green, Browne Jacobson

Lifetime Achievement Award: ESG & Sustainability – Silke Goldberg, Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer