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Fresh capital: Paul Weiss, White & Case lead as General Atlantic tops up Joe & the Juice with Abu Dhabi-backed investment

Eliza Winter
Eliza Winter · · 3 min read
Corporate and M&A Deals Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison White & Case
Fresh capital: Paul Weiss, White & Case lead as General Atlantic tops up Joe & the Juice with Abu Dhabi-backed investment

Paul Weiss and White & Case have taken the lead roles as Abu Dhabi-based Emirates International Investment Company (EIIC) has acquired a minority stake in Joe & the Juice, in a deal that values the Danish juice bar chain at $1.8bn.

Paul Weiss advised Joe & the Juice and its majority owner, US-based PE house General Atlantic, with a transatlantic team led by head of European M&A Will Aitken-Davies in London, global M&A co-chair Matthew Abbott and capital markets partner Timothy Cruickshank in New York, and capital markets partner Christopher Cummings, who splits his time between New York and Toronto.

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