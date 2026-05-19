In-House

‘Legal expertise is only the entry ticket’ – the GCs moving from legal advisers to risk navigators

Isabel Caine
Isabel Caine · · 4 min read
‘Legal expertise is only the entry ticket’ – the GCs moving from legal advisers to risk navigators

Knowledge of the law is no longer enough for the modern in-house lawyer. As geopolitical, technological and regulatory pressures intensify, so does the role itself. ‘Legal expertise is only the entry ticket,’ explains Susan Do, head of legal at ATP Vietnam, a company focused on the development and application of high-tech agriculture solutions.

Rima Hadid, general counsel at the Emirates Investment Authority, agrees: ‘the expectation of a successful GC goes beyond technical legal expertise. It is no longer sufficient to interpret the law in isolation’.

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