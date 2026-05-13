‘Being a GC can be lonely’ – in-house lawyers open up about stress, isolation and burnout

‘Law is self-selecting, with very driven, ambitious people. Because it is so competitive, the whole system drives you to have a fear of failure, which is just not normal,’ says Richard Harris, chief legal officer at recruitment company Robert Walters.

Stress, high workloads and pressure are generally viewed as part and parcel of a career in commercial law. But while there has been increased awareness of how damaging these aspects of the role can be, attention has often focused on private practice, where demanding clients and high-pressure environments gave rise to the industry’s infamous culture of ‘all-nighters’.