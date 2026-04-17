Law firms

Legal 500 ESG Awards – meet the contenders for internal support network of the year

Alex Ryan
Alex Ryan · · 5 min read
DEI ESG Mental Health
Legal 500 ESG Awards – meet the contenders for internal support network of the year

A&O Shearman, Shoosmiths, Womble Bond Dickinson, and Freeths are among the contenders for Best Internal Support Network at the Legal 500 UK ESG Awards, which will be held later this month.

Six contenders are in the running for the award, which is a new addition to the ESG celebrations this year, and recognises the networks making exceptional contributions to supporting lawyers and business support staff at law firms, the Bar, and in-house legal teams. The networks can span any aspect of DE&I,  including disability, neurodiversity, mental health, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, and social mobility.

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