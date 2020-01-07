Norton Rose Fulbright has promoted 48 lawyers to partner and five to the South African partner-equivalent role of director, increasing its intake on last year’s 46.

Promotions in its City base stayed the same as last year at eight, however, as the firm focused heavily on its American business, which accounted for more than half of the intake. The firm minted 13 lawyers in the US and 14 in Canada.

Europe also saw 14 promoted, Australia five and Asia just two, both in Singapore.

London remained the office with the largest partner intake, followed by Montreal at six and New York at four. The firm’s three Texan branches in Austin, Houston and Dallas saw six lawyers promoted between them.

Female lawyers accounted for 42% of the promotions globally, a slight improvement on last year’s 39%.

Five out of eight of the lawyers minted in the City are in the finance practice: Daniel Cowdy, Alexandra Dunn, Daniel Giemajner, Richard Green and Matthew Thorn. Christopher McCarthy was added to the City corporate practice, Shane O’Reilly to tax, and Charlie Weston-Simons to disputes.

Finance and litigation welcomed the highest number of new partners globally at 12 apiece, followed by corporate’s ten. IP and projects saw four promotions each and tax had three. The other lawyers were promoted in antitrust (two); restructuring (two); real estate (two); employment; and regulation and investigations.

This is the second time NRF has announced its partnership promotions in January rather than the spring: the firm shifted its financial reporting to the US calendar year-end in 2018 in a symbolic move towards a more integrated business for a verein firm that operates in five profits centres around the world.

NRF partner promotions in full:

Australia

Ka-Chi Cheung (corporate, M&A and securities, Melbourne)

Helen Macpherson (intellectual property, Sydney)

Deanne Ogilvie (real estate, Sydney)

Jonathon Turner (bankruptcy, financial restructuring and insolvency, Sydney)

Bernie Walrut (bankruptcy, financial restructuring and insolvency, Sydney)

Canada

Maya Angenot (dispute resolution and litigation, Montreal)

Alison Babbitt (banking and finance, Ottawa)

Thomas Collopy (corporate, M&A and securities, Calgary)

Catherine Daigle (intellectual property, Montreal)

Carole Diop (intellectual property, Montreal)

Vincent Filiatrault (corporate, M&A and securities, Montreal)

Michèle Friel (banking and finance, Montreal)

Jenya Hammond (projects, Vancouver)

Christopher Horte (banking and finance, Vancouver)

Éric Lallier (employment and labor, Montreal)

Andrew McCoomb (dispute resolution and litigation, Toronto)

Kelly Moffet-Burima (dispute resolution and litigation, Calgary)

Stephen Nattrass (dispute resolution and litigation, Ottawa)

Trevor Zeyl (corporate, M&A and securities, Toronto)

Europe

Constanze Bandilla-Dany (dispute resolution and litigation, Hamburg)

Luigi Costa (banking and finance, Milan)

Daniel Cowdy (banking and finance, London)

Alexandra Dunn (banking and finance, London)

Bernhard Fiedler (banking and finance, Frankfurt)

Daniel Giemajner (banking and finance, London)

Richard Green (banking and finance, London)

Jurriaan Jansen (corporate, M&A and securities, Amsterdam)

Christopher McCarthy (corporate, M&A and securities, London)

Shane O’Reilly (tax, London)

Torsten Sauer (corporate, M&A and securities, Luxembourg)

Tim Schaper (antitrust and competition, Hamburg)

Matthew Thorn (banking and finance, London)

Charlie Weston-Simons (dispute resolution and litigation, London)

Asia

Sue Ann Gan (banking and finance, Singapore)

Janelene Chen (banking and finance, Singapore)

South Africa (promoted to directors)

Candice Gibson (tax, Johannesburg)

Raghemah Hendricks (projects, Johannesburg)

Yolanda Mackay (dispute resolution and litigation, Johannesburg)

Sentebale Makara (dispute resolution and litigation, Johannesburg)

Chloë Merrington (real estate, Cape Town)

United States

Kim Caine (regulation and investigations, Washington, DC)

Stephanie DeBrow (intellectual property, Austin)

Caileen Kateri Gamache (projects, Washington, DC)

John Herring (dispute resolution and litigation, Dallas)

Luke Maher (dispute resolution and litigation, St. Louis)

Purvi Maniar (corporate, M&A and securities, St. Louis and New York)

Trevor Pinkerton (corporate, M&A and securities, Houston)

Rachel Roosth (dispute resolution and litigation, Houston)

Henry Stark (corporate, M&A and securities, Dallas)

Gerald Stein (antitrust and competition, New York and Washington, DC)

Richard Susalka (projects, New York)

Peter Tipps (dispute resolution and litigation, Houston)

Richard Wright (tax, New York)