Legal 500 data

Legal 500 unveils first Disputes Services research

News Editor
News Editor · · 2 min read
Disputes United Kingdom United States
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Legal 500 has launched its first Disputes Services research, expanding its coverage beyond law firms to rank the specialist providers underpinning complex litigation, arbitration and investigations across the UK and US markets, with additional global rankings.

The rankings reflect the growing role of external advisers in disputes work. As matters become more data-intensive, cross-border and reliant on specialist expertise, firms are increasingly turning to advisers in forensic accounting, eDiscovery, litigation funding, investigations, insurance and strategic communications.

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