Law firms Quinn Emanuel founder John Quinn steps down Eliza Winter · 11 May 2026 · 2 min read Disputes Strategy and management Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan John Quinn, executive chairman and founding partner of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, is stepping down after four decades leading the litigation firm he established in 1986.Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Corporate users - click here for simple access (no password needed). For more information, please contact [email protected] Related ContentMore in this category‘The centre of gravity for Southeast Asia’ – why PE investment is making Singapore increasingly attractiveLaw firmsKate Peacock8 May 2026Revolving Doors: US firms lead hiring as White & Case, Cleary, McDermott build across EuropeLaw firmsEliza Winter8 May 2026Trading Places: Paul Weiss and Kirkland grow in Houston, while Gibson Dunn hires S&C appellate co-headLaw firmsKate Peacock5 May 2026Legal 500 unveils first Disputes Services researchLegal 500 dataNews Editor6 May 2026‘Law should be full of mavericks’ – Addleshaws’ Simon Kamstra on ego, a secret DJ career, and the right time to retireLaw firmsWill Lewallen30 Apr 2026World class: new research showcases the international elite in key practice areasLaw firmsNews Editor29 Apr 2026‘This is a wake-up call’ – what the insider trading scandal means for elite law firmsLaw firmsEliza Winter8 May 2026‘Overwhelming approval’ – DLA Piper partners approve new single leadership structureLaw firmsEliza Winter24 Apr 2026Competition for talent heats up as Wachtell restructuring head lands at KirklandLaw firmsTom Cox21 Apr 2026