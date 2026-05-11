Law firms

Quinn Emanuel founder John Quinn steps down

Eliza Winter
Eliza Winter · · 2 min read
Disputes Strategy and management Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan
Quinn Emanuel founder John Quinn steps down

John Quinn, executive chairman and founding partner of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, is stepping down after four decades leading the litigation firm he established in 1986.

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