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‘Law should be full of mavericks’ – Addleshaws’ Simon Kamstra on ego, a secret DJ career, and the right time to retire

Will Lewallen
Will Lewallen · · 9 min read
Disputes Life during law Addleshaw Goddard
‘Law should be full of mavericks’ – Addleshaws’ Simon Kamstra on ego, a secret DJ career, and the right time to retire

The last five years of my career have been the best. I’ve had chunky, exciting work – fraudulent oligarchs, Libyan oil, private equity gone wrong and, ‘Big Bad Pharma.’

Maybe it was AG growing not me, but the top-quality work seemed to come more easily after I was 50. I’m an adrenaline addict, and my career has been great. But you just have this moment of clarity: ‘This is crazy; it’s got to stop.’ The demands of the job now in the modern age, you can’t be half in or half out, not as a litigation lawyer.

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