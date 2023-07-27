A&O names Garousha interim managing partner ahead of Shearman merger vote

The board of Allen & Overy has chosen Abu Dhabi capital markets partner Khalid Garousha (pictured) as interim global managing partner as the dust has started to settle on the shock resignation of Gareth Price.

The move, announced today (27 July), came after senior partner Wim Dejonghe covered the role since the firm on 13 July announced Price’s departure for ‘personal reasons’ at the same time as releasing its financial results.

Garousha, who will remain as regional managing partner of the Middle East and Turkey, will take on the global managing partner role on 1 September and will serve until 30 April 2024.

‘Khalid is ideally suited to take up the role’, said Dejonghe in a statement. ‘I would like to thank him on behalf of the firm for his commitment and leadership. I look forward to working closely with him to continue delivering on our strategic aims, staying focused on our clients and people and holding the proposed merger vote by the end of October.’

The move comes at a time of great upheaval for A&O. In addition to the proposed tie-up with Shearman & Sterling, the firm has leadership elections scheduled for early next year, with Dejonghe’s second term as senior partner set to come to an end.

Commenting on his appointment, Garousha said: ‘It is a privilege to be asked by the board to take up this role. Wim and I will work together during this exciting time to continue growing our firm and to deliver excellent service to our clients.’

