‘A powerful position’: Youle succeeds Trivedi as Skadden London head

Rich Youle, Skadden’s much-admired co-head of private equity, has taken over from Pranav Trivedi as the head of Skadden’s London office.

Youle (pictured) took the helm on 1 July and will continue as global co-head of the firm’s private equity group alongside Ken Wolff in New York.

Widely regarded as one of the most influential dealmakers in the Square Mile, Youle joined Skadden from White & Case in 2017 amid much fanfare.

For his part, Trivedi has been at Skadden for 30 years and is widely held to have been a strategic and effective London leader throughout his ten years in the role.

Commenting on his appointment, Youle said: ‘I’m honoured to take over from Pranav, who has served the office so brilliantly during his tenure. As Skadden celebrates its 75th year anniversary and 35 years in London, with a new home in the City, it is an exciting time to reflect upon our growth. I’m looking forward to working with our talented team to build on that success.’

Trivedi added: ‘It has been such a pleasure to lead the London office for ten years. I’m proud to say that the office has grown exponentially, becoming one of the cornerstones of the firm’s global network. Rich’s impressive leadership capabilities, business acumen and deep understanding of the market, will undoubtedly continue to drive forward our success.’

Executive partner Eric Friedman concluded: ‘Pranav has served the London office with unwavering dedication and leaves it in a powerful position. Rich embodies our core values and has a proven track record of delivering outstanding results for clients and for his exemplary leadership skills. I know we are in good hands as he leads the London office into its next chapter.’

For more on Youle, read Legal Business’ 2018 Life during Law interview.

