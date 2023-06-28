‘Governance was a concern long before people started talking about ESG. What we’ve learnt over time, though, is that governance is also about having a better business. There’s a carrot as well as a stick: an opportunity to gain financial advantage as well as to avoid regulatory issues.’ The words of DLA Piper boardroom counsel practice head, Alex Tamlyn, particularly ring true. While the environmental and diversity-related efforts of law firms have been the focus of interest in law firms from an ESG context of late, governance has fallen under the spotlight as the all-embracing part of the ESG triptych. How law firms govern themselves has become particularly important. Essentially, they cannot really deliver on ‘E’ and ‘S’ unless the governance is sound.

While the business vehicle for law firms may differ from corporates, the principles of good governance still apply. Jean-Pierre Douglas-Henry, partner and managing director for sustainability and resilience at DLA Piper says: ‘It’s fair to say that good law firm management has broadly the same objective as other forms of corporate governance. It’s all about leadership, transparency, accountability – and, really importantly for us as lawyers, it’s about integrity. It’s about fostering growth and creating a long-term business. And, from a client’s perspective, it’s about walking the talk.’