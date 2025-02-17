‘It keeps me fully occupied, 24 hours a day. I do sleep, obviously, but I’m dreaming about stuff that I might want to do the next day.’

Edmund Reed, Travers Smith’s recently reappointed managing partner, describes the all-encompassing nature of his role with a smile. He is on a mission to demonstrate that his zest for the job remains undiminished after three and a half years navigating a challenging period for Travers, punctuated by some indifferent financial results and large swathes of partner departures.