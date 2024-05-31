AI may appear to be a relatively nascent development but in reality this is far from the case. John McCarthy first coined the term back in 1956, and since then we have seen IBM’s Deep Blue and Watson machines beat chess and Jeopardy champions, and Apple create its virtual assistant, Siri. Now, the rise of generative AI models such as ChatGPT have not only significantly changed the performance of AI but have also caught the attention of the mainstream media, exploding into the public consciousness with their accessibility.

At a foundational level, AI uses computer science and datasets to enable problem-solving. The technology takes on a human-like function – learning, reading, writing, analysing and researching. AI can be applied to an extensive range of systems and products, from customer service and recommendation engines to supply chains and document creation, which effectively creates a new world of possibilities.