Trading places: Kirkland launches Phildaelphia transactions practice as Sidley hires Cravath ECM partner Will Lewallen[email protected]10 April 2026Corporate and M&A Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Corporate users - click here for simple access (no password needed). For more information, please contact [email protected] Related ContentMore in this categorySimpson Thacher passes $3bn mark with double-digit revenue and PEP growthRevolving Doors: Simpson Thacher launches in Singapore as Ropes, Clifford Chance build in ParisSkadden and Paul Weiss lead as Intel buys back $14bn Apollo stake in Irish semiconductor plantElite firms line up as Pershing Square launches €55bn bid for Universal Music GroupSkadden and Paul Weiss lead as Intel buys back $14bn Apollo stake in Irish semiconductor plantSpread of transatlantic firms in the mix on Unilever’s $45bn food business saleTrading places: Kirkland launches Phildaelphia transactions practice as Sidley hires Cravath ECM partnerGibson Dunn passes $4bn in revenue as PEP jumps 24%ESG Client Partner of the Year: the six names in the running