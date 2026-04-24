Law firms

‘The hardest part is building critical mass’ – as Big Law flocks to Dallas, what do firms need to succeed?

Alex Ryan
Alex Ryan · · 11 min read
United States Baker Botts Dechert Gibson Dunn Haynes and Boone King & Spalding Kirkland & Ellis Latham & Watkins Paul Hastings Reed Smith Sidley Austin Simpson Thacher & Bartlett Willkie Farr & Gallagher
‘The hardest part is building critical mass’ – as Big Law flocks to Dallas, what do firms need to succeed?

‘The Dallas market has shifted a lot,’ says Krista Hanvey (pictured), co-chair of the employee benefits and executive compensation practice at Gibson Dunn, and co-partner in charge of the firm’s Dallas office. ‘There’s a lot of competition, as we’re all going after the same Fortune 500 clients headquartered here.’

With a presence in Dallas since the 1980s, Gibson Dunn is part of an older guard of major US firms active in the city. Others include Sidley Austin, which entered through a merger with local firm Richards, Medlock and Andrews in 1996, Kirkland & Ellis and Reed Smith, which opened in 2018 and 2019 respectively through a clutch of local partner hires.

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