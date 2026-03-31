Sidley hits Clifford Chance for heavyweight restructuring duo as firm’s London hiring gathers pace

Sidley hits Clifford Chance for heavyweight restructuring duo as firm’s London hiring gathers pace
Will Lewallen
Will Lewallen
[email protected]
31 March 2026
RestructuringUnited Kingdom

Sidley Austin is continuing its London hiring spree with the addition of two senior partners in Clifford Chance’s Tier 1 restructuring practice. The US firm is adding CC’s global co-head of restructuring and insolvency Philip Hertz and Melissa Coakley, who leads the firm’s London restructuring and insolvency team.

Hertz, who has been at CC since 2002, is a heavyweight in the restructuring market and has led on high profile mandates for clients including the Co-operative Bank, Autobar and British Energy plc. He also advised the senior lenders to Carillion and advised the Department for Transport on the impact of Covid-19 on the airline and airports sector, including in relation to the Virgin Atlantic restructuring plan. He is a Legal 500 Hall of Famer and has led the practice globally since 2016.

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