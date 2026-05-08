Law firms Sidley sees exit of four-partner private equity team across NY and London Will Lewallen · 8 May 2026 · 2 min read Private capital United States Akin Sidley Austin Sidley is set to see the departure of a four-partner transatlantic private equity team, including a trio who previously worked together at Paul Weiss.The group leaving includes three partners in New York and London PE partner Jonathon Hamill.Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Corporate users - click here for simple access (no password needed). For more information, please contact [email protected] Related ContentMore in this categoryTrading Places: Paul Weiss and Kirkland grow in Houston, while Gibson Dunn hires S&C appellate co-headLaw firmsKate Peacock5 May 2026Weil London restructuring trio leave to join AkinLaw firmsAlex Ryan28 Apr 2026‘The hardest part is building critical mass’ – as Big Law flocks to Dallas, what do firms need to succeed?Law firmsAlex Ryan24 Apr 2026Legal Business Awards 2026: which firms made the shortlist?Law firmsNews Editor7 May 2026Inside the $240bn secondaries boom sparking a new private equity talent warLaw firmsWill Lewallen6 May 2026Slaughters and Linklaters take the call as Vodafone buys CK Hutchison out for £4.3bnLaw firmsTheresa Hargreaves6 May 2026Legal 500 unveils first Disputes Services researchLegal 500 dataNews Editor6 May 2026In-house moves: HSBC and Lloyds GCs move on as Freshfields life sciences head leaves firm for pharma GC roleIn-HouseTheresa Hargreaves30 Apr 2026Sidley sees exit of four-partner private equity team across NY and LondonLaw firmsWill Lewallen8 May 2026