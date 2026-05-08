Law firms

Sidley sees exit of four-partner private equity team across NY and London

Will Lewallen
Will Lewallen · · 2 min read
Private capital United States Akin Sidley Austin
New York City cityscape

Sidley is set to see the departure of a four-partner transatlantic private equity team, including a trio who previously worked together at Paul Weiss.

The group leaving includes three partners in New York and London PE partner Jonathon Hamill.

Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Corporate users - click here for simple access (no password needed). For more information, please contact [email protected]

Related Content

More in this category

Trading Places: Paul Weiss and Kirkland grow in Houston, while Gibson Dunn hires S&C appellate co-head

Law firmsKate Peacock

Weil London restructuring trio leave to join Akin

Law firmsAlex Ryan

‘The hardest part is building critical mass’ – as Big Law flocks to Dallas, what do firms need to succeed?

Law firmsAlex Ryan

Legal Business Awards 2026: which firms made the shortlist?

Law firmsNews Editor

Inside the $240bn secondaries boom sparking a new private equity talent war

Law firmsWill Lewallen

Slaughters and Linklaters take the call as Vodafone buys CK Hutchison out for £4.3bn

Law firmsTheresa Hargreaves

broken scales

Legal 500 unveils first Disputes Services research

Legal 500 dataNews Editor

In-house moves: HSBC and Lloyds GCs move on as Freshfields life sciences head leaves firm for pharma GC role

In-HouseTheresa Hargreaves

New York City cityscape

Sidley sees exit of four-partner private equity team across NY and London

Law firmsWill Lewallen