Paul Hastings hires Covington PE and real estate team as London buildout continues

Paul Hastings has continued its London expansion with the addition of a four-partner private equity and real estate team from Covington & Burling. The team is led by partners Lyndsey Laverack and Jade Williams-Adedeji.

Both Laverack and Williams-Adedeji joined Covington in 2024 having previously worked together at Sidley Austin for over a decade. Both are ranked as Legal 500 next-generation partners for commercial property: investment, and work with clients such as Apollo, KKR and Welltower, the largest real estate investment trust (REIT) in the US, with client relationships expected to follow the partners in their move, LB understands.