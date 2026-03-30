How Pinsents’ forensic accounting partners doubled their billings

Pinsent Masons has been investing in its in-house forensic accounting team in recent years as the firm looks to retain some of the fees previously shipped out to external accountants and provide a more rounded service for clients.

Hinesh Shah (pictured left), a forensic accountant who was previously at PwC, joined the firm in 2019 and made partner in May 2024 – the same time that David Lister joined as a partner from EY. With Hayley Boxall, the head of the team who has been at the firm since 2006, the group now has a total of three partners and six associates.