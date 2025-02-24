Freshfields launches in Boston with Latham private capital M&A hire

24 February 2025
Freshfields has hired Latham & Watkins private capital M&A partner Matthew Goulding to launch its new Boston office, with additional hires expected in the coming months. 

Goulding (pictured), who will join as managing partner of the new office and lead the build out, previously spent four years at Latham in Boston following 15 years at Weil, where he made partner in 2018. He brings expertise advising financial sponsors and strategics on leveraged buyouts, M&A, carve-outs, take-privates, joint ventures, shareholder agreements, equity investments, and syndication deals. 

