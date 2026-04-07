Debevoise boosts City revenues by 41% as PEP breaks $6m Eliza Winter[email protected]7 April 2026Financial resultsGlobal London Debevoise & Plimpton‘s London office delivered standout growth in 2025, with revenue surging 41.2% to $267.9m, well ahead the firm’s global performance.The results mark a sharp acceleration on 2024, when London revenue rose 12.9% to $189.8m.Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Corporate users - click here for simple access (no password needed). For more information, please contact [email protected] Related ContentMore in this categoryTrading Places: Ropes hires Freshfields levfin co-head as top Kirkland litigator retiresRevolving Doors: Three leave Taylor Wessing after merger vote, while Gibson Dunn taps Freshfields for APAC rebuildRevolving Doors: A&O Shearman builds in Riyadh as Kirkland, Paul Hastings, and more make flurry of City hiresBigger than eBay and News Corp: running the data on Kirkland’s staggering scaleQuinn Emanuel posts third year of double-digit growth as revenue hits $2.8bnDechert posts 27% PEP hike as expansion drive continuesDebevoise boosts City revenues by 41% as PEP breaks $6mRevolving Doors: Simpson Thacher launches in Singapore as Ropes, Clifford Chance build in ParisSkadden and Paul Weiss lead as Intel buys back $14bn Apollo stake in Irish semiconductor plant