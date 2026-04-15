Law firms A&O Shearman promotes 33 new partners, nine in London Will Lewallen · 15 April 2026 · 2 min read Partner promotions A&O Shearman A&O Shearman has promoted 33 lawyers into its partnership, with nine of these in London.Both the total and London numbers are exactly in line with last year’s round.Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Corporate users - click here for simple access (no password needed). For more information, please contact [email protected] Related ContentMore in this categoryFive law firms win appointments on FCA’s ‘skilled person’ investigations panelLaw firmsTheresa Hargreaves13 Apr 2026Revolving Doors: Simpson Thacher launches in Singapore as Ropes, Clifford Chance build in ParisLaw firmsEliza Winter7 Apr 2026Revolving Doors: Paul Weiss grows funds practice as A&O Shearman welcomes Paul Hastings London partnerLaw firmsWill Lewallen24 Mar 2026Eversheds Sutherland promotes 25 to partner in 2026 round, as host of UK firms announce promotionsLaw firmsKate Peacock14 Apr 2026Gibson Dunn passes $4bn in revenue as PEP jumps 24%Law firmsEliza Winter9 Apr 2026Linklaters makes up 37 new partners with London securing more than a third of promotionsLaw firmsKate Peacock31 Mar 2026A&O Shearman promotes 33 new partners, nine in LondonLaw firmsWill Lewallen15 Apr 2026Latham London revenue breaks $1bn as firmwide PEP soars more than 20%Law firmsWill Lewallen14 Apr 2026PEP passes $4m at Winston & Strawn in final financial results before Taylor Wessing mergerLaw firmsEliza Winter14 Apr 2026