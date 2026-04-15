Law firms

A&O Shearman promotes 33 new partners, nine in London

Will Lewallen
Will Lewallen · · 2 min read
Partner promotions A&O Shearman
A&O Shearman promotes 33 new partners, nine in London

A&O Shearman has promoted 33 lawyers into its partnership, with nine of these in London.

Both the total and London numbers are exactly in line with last year’s round.

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