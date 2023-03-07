‘We share strategy, values and corporate culture’: Taylor Wessing seals strategic alliance with Spain’s ECIJA

Taylor Wessing is expanding its global TMT offering in Spain and Latin America through a new strategic alliance with Madrid-based ECIJA.

Announced today (7 March), the alliance ‘is in response to the continued investment, innovation and expansion of TMT and life sciences companies worldwide’.

In a statement, the firm said that the alliance consolidates its international offerings in both the technology, media and communications (TMC) and life science & healthcare sectors. Olaf Kranz, Germany managing partner and co-chair of the global board, said: ‘Like ours, ECIJA’s strategy is focused on representing our clients and creating opportunities for them in the major technology and life science hubs around the world. ECIJA’s success and trajectory is impressive and there has always been clear alignment with our values and symmetry across our strategic areas of focus.’

ECIJA is an established Spanish firm, providing a particularly strong offering in data privacy and data protection, and TMT, with the firm ranked in Tier 1 in both areas in the latest Legal 500 EMEA guide. Key clients in these sectors include McDonald’s, Santander and Microsoft.

The firm has offices in Spain, and across Latin America, including Brazil, Panama, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Ecuador. Through their alliance, the two firms will be able to offer a combined network of 62 offices across 33 jurisdictions worldwide, with over 3,000 professionals, and 500 partners.

Shane Gleghorn (pictured), Taylor Wessing UK managing partner and co-chair of the global board said: ‘The Iberian Peninsula is an important region for our clients and their business growth. Widening our European offering to encompass each of the Euro 5 is part of our strategy to support clients in our core sectors and practice areas. We are delighted, therefore, that this alliance enables us to expand our client relationships by providing specialist expertise and excellence across the countries where our clients are investing.’

ECIJA managing partner Alejandro Touriño added: ‘We identify a huge opportunity in approaching the market together, creating a worldwide leading powerhouse in TMT. In Taylor Wessing we have found a partner with whom we share strategy, values and corporate culture.’

Taylor Wessing, a top 25 LB100 firm, saw its revenue increase by 13% last year to £420.6m, while profit per equity partner (PEP) rose 17% to £800,000.

holly.mckechnie@legalease.co.uk