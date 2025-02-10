Twenty-five strong Memery Crystal team lands at Fladgate in fallout from RBG collapse

Fladgate has hired 25 lawyers and staff from Memery Crystal, as lawyers from the firm continue to find new homes following the announcement that parent company RBG Holding Group would enter administration.

The new recruits comprise nine partners (pictured) and an additional 16 team members, covering practice areas including corporate, finance, dispute resolution, and real estate.

Memery Crystal banking and finance joint heads Matthew Lindsay and Rumit Nanji will join Fladgate’s funds, finance, and regulatory team, with corporate and private equity partner Andrew Titmas and corporate and venture capital partner Lucie Burniston coming into the firm’s corporate team.

The partner hires also include head of real estate litigation Richard Evans, joining alongside real estate dispute resolution specialists Liam Bell and Kelly Seal, and real estate co-head Nicola Kravitz, making the move with real estate private client partner Tristan Wark.

The remaining 16 team members include two senior associates, five associates, three paralegals, one trainee solicitor, and a number of administrative staff.

‘We’re glad we’ve provided a good home for some very talented people’, Fladgate managing partner Grant Gordon told Legal Business. ‘We’re glad we were able to take a cross-section of people, not just in terms of practice areas and skills, but from partners to PAs, and we’ve been able to help save their jobs.’

He continued: ‘We’re a little less than a year into our three-year strategy, which revolves around private capital and disputes. Each of the partners that has joined us has clients that fit in the private capital ecosystem, so they fit very neatly into our strategy.’

Evans added in a statement: ‘We are delighted to be joining Fladgate, where the strength and depth of their legal offering and the quality of their people have been evident to us. Fladgate has a clear and dynamic growth strategy, and our practices align perfectly with that.

‘We are grateful to Fladgate for acting swiftly and decisively amid the uncertainties of recent developments, ensuring positions for us and several talented colleagues from Memery Crystal. Whilst we are extremely disappointed with how matters have played out at our previous firm in the last few weeks, we recognise this incredible opportunity with Fladgate and look forward to playing our part working alongside our new colleagues to deliver the specialised legal and commercial solutions that clients demand today.’

RBG announced its intention to appoint administrators less than two weeks ago, on the same day (31 January) that saw a 40-strong team from Rosenblatt, also owned by RBG, break away and launch as an independent firm. The breakaway came after a public dispute between RBG and Ian Rosenblatt, the name partner and founder of Rosenblatt.

According to Gordon, Fladgate began independent discussions with several Memery Crystal partners in 2024. ‘It started to snowball in January’, he said. ‘We didn’t anticipate that there would be this sudden and rapid decline – implosion is maybe a better word – and this argument between Ian Rosenblatt and the board.’

RBG initially listed in May 2018, and its shares hit an all-time high of 160p per share in July 2021, months after it acquired Memery Crystal that April.

The London Stock Exchange suspended trading in RBG shares on 28 January at a closing price of 0.89p per share.

Rosenblatt has secured its independence amid the collapse – but the fate of the remaining Memery Crystal lawyers remains uncertain. Five partners have joined London firm Lawrence Stephens, while commercial, IP, and technology head Carl Rohsler has moved to Keystone Law with three other lawyers.

The moves leave a little under 20 partners at Memery Crystal still unaccounted for, according to the firm’s website.

