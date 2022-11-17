Revolving Doors: Linklaters establishes US energy head as Macfarlanes takes Hogan Lovells pensions partner

This week’s round up has an overseas focus, as firms prioritised international moves over the London market.

The headline City hire was made by Macfarlanes, which announced the arrival of pensions partner Faye Jarvis. Joining from Hogan Lovells, where she spent 15 years, Jarvis is experienced in advising employers and trustees on scheme mergers, funding arrangements, liability management exercises and the pensions elements of corporate transactions.

It was the second high-profile departure for Hogan Lovells in the space of a few days, after City corporate head Ben Higson joined Vinson & Elkins.

There was also movement at the London Bar, as William Hooper joined Brick Court as a tenant after a four-year stint at Monckton Chambers. Hooper has a diverse practice spanning various areas of commercial litigation, including banking, sale of goods, private equity and shipping.

Meanwhile, Squire Patton Boggs announced plans to launch its 15th location in Europe, in Dublin. The new office, set to open its doors in May 2023, will be led by new recruit and partner Dennis Agnew. Agnew already has experience launching a Dublin office, having done so for his previous firm Pinsent Masons, where he also served as head of transactions in the country.

Across the pond, Linklaters has hired New York-based Ron Erlichman as its new head of energy and infrastructure (E&I) in the Americas. Arriving from Sidley Austin, Erlichman assists lenders, sponsors, private investment funds and developers on the development and financing of energy and infrastructure projects, including renewable energy and carbon neutrality projects.

Linklaters New York E&I partner Andrew Compton said of Erlichman’s hire: ‘We had been, for the last year, looking to build out the E&I practice here with significant ambition to make what we offer in the United States on par with Europe and Asia. Ron is somebody that I’ve known in the market for a number of years, somebody that I look up to, and so we’re ecstatic that he’s on board.’

Speaking to Legal Business, Ehrlichman said: ‘Andrew and I have known each other from the market. He presented me with an opportunity to have a conversation with him and Daniel Tyrer, who heads the global E&I practice. I initially just thought it would be a conversation to understand what was going on in the market, but instantly realised that this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.

‘Linklaters is one of the top firms in the world for doing transition assets, including offshore wind. Andrew has built a fabulous team here. I’m going to be joining an existing team to help expand, broaden and leverage all of the resources, expertise, knowledge and client base overseas. The energy transition space here in New York presents an unparalleled opportunity for clients.’

Erlichman’s arrival is the latest in a string of changes in Linklaters’ New York office across the year. After losing US head of cyber security Erez Liebermann to Debevoise & Plimpton in June, it hired structured finance and derivatives duo Joseph Gambino and Peter Williams from Alston & Bird in August.

Elsewhere in New York, Watson Farley & Williams announced the arrival of Filana Silberberg. Previously a counsel at Seward & Kissel, Silberberg joins her new firm as a partner in the corporate practice and has particular expertise in the maritime sector.

Finally, Sidley Austin bolstered its Middle East M&A practice by hiring Michiel Visser as a partner. Visser joins his new firm after spending almost 20 years in the global M&A and private equity group at White & Case, where he worked in the New York, Doha, Dubai, and Paris offices.

