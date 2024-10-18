Eversheds Sutherland: The Client’s View

Eversheds Sutherland Lawyers and

What do clients really think about the service they receive from law firms?

At Legal 500, we hear thoughts from hundreds of thousands of clients every year, rating firms on various key metrics such as individual quality, availability, billing, communication and expertise.

This provides an objective and unbiased set of responses, allowing us to evaluate firms using a set of client service data scores. Our specific criteria include Lawyers and Team Quality, Value: Billing and Efficiency, and Sector and Industry Knowledge – all of which combine to produce an Overall Client Service Score.

Eversheds Sutherland’s preview post here focuses solely on Lawyers and Team Quality, where the firm scores 79.57.

As shown in the scatter graph above, Eversheds Sutherland is in the 0-10%, ie lowest, decile of the Global 100 for Lawyers and Team Quality. This absolute score is nonetheless better than comparators including DLA Piper, but falls behind comparators including Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Squire Patton Boggs.

Firm performance can also be displayed relative to the market average, or benchmark. Although Eversheds Sutherland outscored DLA Piper in absolute terms, both – as well as Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner – were still below the Global 100 benchmark for Lawyers and Team Quality, with Squire Patton Boggs above it.

Lawyers and Team Quality is the average of sub-criteria scores attained for Quality of partners, Quality of associates and Partner availability and engagement, and we scrutinise these in exactly the same way.

Eversheds Sutherland’s Partner availability and engagement is 1.25% below the Global 100 benchmark of 84.44, which provides more relative context to its absolute score of 83.19. Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and DLA Piper both score below the benchmark too, but Squire Patton Boggs is above it.

Eversheds Sutherland’s Quality of associates is 0.35% below the Global 100 benchmark of 77.02, which provides more relative context to its absolute score of 74.80. On this occasion, it fares better than Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and DLA Piper, which both score further below the benchmark, but again Squire Patton Boggs is above it.

Absolute and relative benchmark scoring for our other criteria (Value: Billing and Efficiency, and Sector and Industry Knowledge), all sub-criteria and Overall Client Service are also available. In addition, Legal 500 offers comprehensive client satisfaction reporting not only for the Global 100 sample, but also from a worldwide, jurisdictional, country-by-country, office or practice area perspective.

