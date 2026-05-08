Law firms

Revolving Doors: US firms lead hiring as White & Case, Cleary, McDermott build across Europe

Eliza Winter
Eliza Winter · · 10 min read
Europe Global London United Kingdom Addleshaw Goddard Arnold & Porter Baker McKenzie Cleary Gottlieb Clyde & Co Cooley DAC Beachcroft Dentons DLA Piper DWF Eversheds Sutherland Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson Garrigues Goodwin Greenberg Traurig Haynes and Boone Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer King & Spalding Kingsley Napley Latham & Watkins McDermott Will & Schulte Morgan Lewis Morrison Foerster Norton Rose Fulbright Osborne Clarke Paul Hastings Pinsent Masons Proskauer Rose PwC Legal Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan Reed Smith RPC Shoosmiths Signature Litigation Simmons & Simmons Taylor Wessing White & Case Willkie Farr & Gallagher
Revolving Doors: US firms lead hiring as White & Case, Cleary, McDermott build across Europe

The London and European lateral markets have seen continued churn in the last week, as firms have targeted funds, corporate, disputes and real estate talent, alongside further team moves on the continent.

Leading the City hires, Cleary Gottlieb has added funds partner David Christmas from US rival Fried Frank. A Legal 500 leading partner in private funds, Christmas advises fund managers, sponsors, financial institutions and family offices on fund formation across a spread of alternative asset classes, alongside experience in GP-led secondaries.

Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Corporate users - click here for simple access (no password needed). For more information, please contact [email protected]

Related Content

More in this category

A&O Shearman, McDermott, Paul Weiss become latest major firms to cut staff

Law firmsKate Peacock

Legal Business Awards 2026: which firms made the shortlist?

Law firmsNews Editor

McDermott hires HSF Kramer global energy lead

Law firmsKate Peacock

Revolving Doors: US firms lead hiring as White & Case, Cleary, McDermott build across Europe

Law firmsEliza Winter

New York City cityscape

Sidley sees exit of four-partner private equity team across NY and London

Law firmsWill Lewallen

Inside the $240bn secondaries boom sparking a new private equity talent war

Law firmsWill Lewallen

DLA Piper promotes more than 60 partners as firm shifts to single leadership structure

Law firmsTheresa Hargreaves

Slaughters and Linklaters take the call as Vodafone buys CK Hutchison out for £4.3bn

Law firmsTheresa Hargreaves

Elite trio prompt Anthropic’s $1.5bn JV with Blackstone, Hellman and Goldman

Law firmsTom Cox