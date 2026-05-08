Revolving Doors: US firms lead hiring as White & Case, Cleary, McDermott build across Europe

The London and European lateral markets have seen continued churn in the last week, as firms have targeted funds, corporate, disputes and real estate talent, alongside further team moves on the continent.

Leading the City hires, Cleary Gottlieb has added funds partner David Christmas from US rival Fried Frank. A Legal 500 leading partner in private funds, Christmas advises fund managers, sponsors, financial institutions and family offices on fund formation across a spread of alternative asset classes, alongside experience in GP-led secondaries.