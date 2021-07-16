Legal Business Blogs

‘An element of the exceptional’: Simmons latest to post striking pandemic financials with double-digit revenue growth and soaring profits

Posted on |
Financial results 2020/21 Simmons & SimmonsStephenson HarwoodTaylor Wessing
‘An element of the exceptional’: Simmons latest to post striking pandemic financials with double-digit revenue growth and soaring profits

Simmons & Simmons managing partner Jeremy Hoyland said there was ‘an element of the exceptional’ in the firm’s financial results announced today (16 July), with revenue growing 12% to £437m and profits shooting up 35% to £171m.

There was also a steep increase in profit per equity partner, growing 30% to reach £980k. Overall, this year’s results far outstrip the unremarkable 4% revenue growth and 6% profit increase from last year , as Hoyland explained that the firm benefited from a significant boom in instructions due to the pandemic.

He insisted that the revenue came purely from client work, with costs actually up on the previous year. This was thanks to increased salaries and growing headcount, despite savings on travel and entertainment due to enforced home working. Hoyland (pictured) told Legal Business: ‘We advised clients pro-actively, but they also came to us for solutions and significant mandates at a time of crisis. All of our offices grew in revenue, with the UK having a particularly strong year.’

He accepted that the firm ‘would not grow by 12% again’ next year, recognising the one-off nature of the current results: ‘One of the benefits of being a lawyer is that people come to you in the bad times as well as the good – it has always had that countercyclical nature. There’s an element of the exceptional in the results, but if you look back at our last four or five years of results there is something of a trajectory.’

There was a significant increase of work in the firm’s ESG, asset management and TMT practices in the past year. But there was also considerable growth from Simmons’ flexible resourcing platform, Adaptive, which increased income by 30% during the year. Hoyland added: ‘It’s partner-led, in a way some competitors aren’t. We will certainly be looking to internationalise the business soon.’

Other highlights include the firm making 23 lateral partner appointments, and promoting 13 lawyers to the partnership. Six of the newly-promoted partners were women, exceeding the firm’s target of 40% female partner promotions per year.

In other results announced this week, there were mixed fortunes at Stephenson Harwood as the firm unveiled a 2% slump in revenue, slipping from £213m to £209m. However chief executive Eifion Morris was optimistic, reporting that the firm had actually finished 8% higher than budgeted, and profitability increased 13%.

However Taylor Wessing joined Simmons and Herbert Smith Freehills  in posting impressive figures this week, announcing a 12% uptick in UK revenue to £175.5m and a 23% increase in UK profits to £71m.

Tom.baker@legalbusiness.co.uk

+1
Tweet
Share
Share
Pin

Related Content

‘Growth in the offing’: Cooley’s City turnover hit by IP team exit as PEP tops $3m ‘Growth in the offing’: Cooley’s City turnover hit by IP team exit as PEP tops $3m 
Kirkland closes in on $5bn revenue as it remains world’s highest-grossing firmKirkland closes in on $5bn revenue as it remains world’s highest-grossing firm
Financials 2020/21: Profits soar 30% and revenues surpass £1bn at Herbert Smith FreehillsFinancials 2020/21: Profits soar 30% and revenues surpass £1bn at Herbert Smith Freehills
Revolving doors: DLA and Stephenson Harwood make key hires as Gordons loses property litigation headRevolving doors: DLA and Stephenson Harwood make key hires as Gordons loses property litigation head
Simmons amends partnership deed following A&O departuresSimmons amends partnership deed following A&O departures
‘Naturally delighted’: Jeremy Hoyland re-elected as Simmons & Simmons managing partner‘Naturally delighted’: Jeremy Hoyland re-elected as Simmons & Simmons managing partner

More in Blogs

Comment: Value is critical but ESG intentions must check out in Morrisons take-private Comment: Value is critical but ESG intentions must check out in Morrisons take-private
‘Laser-sharp focus’: Linklaters elects finance head Lewis as managing partner ‘Laser-sharp focus’: Linklaters elects finance head Lewis as managing partner
Revolving doors: White & Case lures A&O disputes veteran as McDermott expands energy group Revolving doors: White & Case lures A&O disputes veteran as McDermott expands energy group