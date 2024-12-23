Youle, Dejonghe, Levine and the top women in private equity – LB’s most popular interviews of 2024

From high-profile managing partners to leading GCs and barristers, the LB team interviewed dozens of the leading names in law about everything from mental health, to women in law to strategy in 2024. Here are our most popular interviews of the year.

The Private Equity Elite: Meet all the top general counsel in PE

What does it take to run the legal team at the world’s most profitable deal shops? Georgina Stanley and Cameron Purse spoke to 24 of the top London private equity GCs to find out about how they built their careers and how they thrive in the notoriously tough and hectic world of private equity.

‘We’re not Real Madrid signing the best player in the world every year, that’s not what we do’ – Skadden London head Youle on scaling up London

This July marked Richard Youle’s first year as Skadden London head – Elisha Juttla spoke to him about scaling up, breaking down strategies, and fostering ‘Skadden Spirit’.

LB Management Partner of the Year Wim Dejonghe on mergers, money and his plans for life after law

This September, Wim Dejonghe was named Management Partner of the Year at the Legal Business Awards, capping off a distinguished 23-year career at Allen & Overy ahead of the firm’s merger with Shearman & Sterling – revisit Alex Ryan’s exclusive interview with Dejonghe on mergers, money, and his future plans.

Kirkland’s Sara Pickersgill – ‘Pick something you love doing and do it only for as long as you love it’

Kirkland & Ellis’ Sara Pickersgill on trading opera for infrastructure law – Harry Vercoe caught up with her this January to discuss everything from career changes to why The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe holds key lessons for every City lawyer.

‘I mistakenly thought severe anxiety was a good thing’ – Vinson’s London head on opening up about mental health

Vinson & Elkins London head Nick Henchie on mental health, seeking support, and supporting the next generation of lawyers – Elisha Juttla spoke to him for Mental Health Awareness Week about recognising struggles and the importance of openness in the legal profession.

Freshfields’ Mark Sansom on motorsports, email gaffes and competing on the global stage

Freshfields London managing partner Mark Sansom on motorsports, email blunders, and competing on the global stage – Georgina Stanley sat down with him this September to discuss his passion for racing, the lessons learned from turning down Oxford, and the importance of owning up to mistakes.

Life During Law: Richard Lever

Goodwin private equity partner Richard Lever on The Godfather, Jürgen Klopp’s leadership, and why disco’s still his jam – Legal Business caught up with him this February to talk career twists, unforgettable deals, and what makes him tick outside of law.

Life During Law: Scott Hopkins

Skadden corporate heavyweight Scott Hopkins recently hung up his skates after a long career at the US firm – Alex Ryan spoke to him in April about his journey from the hockey rink to the world of law, how martial arts shaped his approach to deals, and why timing, strategy, and a good tune were key to his success.

‘We know which lanes we want to run in’: Latham’s new City chief on pay, practice priorities and partner moves

Ed Barnett this year took the reins as Latham & Watkins’ new City head – Anna Huntley caught up with him to talk about surviving partner exits, revving up recruitment, and how he plans to keep Latham ahead of the game in London’s high-stakes legal race.

‘We have a remit to build’- ex-Latham team open up on Sidley’s bold City lev-fin play

In their first interview since leaving Latham & Watkins, Jayanthi Sadanandan and Sam Hamilton spoke to Elisha Juttla in October about their plans to transform Sidley Austin’s leveraged finance practice into a powerhouse for private equity clients.

‘Doubling down’: CC’s London PE head sets out strategy as buyout partners predict uptick



Spencer Baylin stepped up as Clifford Chance’s new London private equity head in December following Christopher Sullivan’s high-profile exit – Elisha Juttla caught up with him in March to discuss his vision, doubling down on client relationships, and plans to grow the team as the PE market heats up.

‘Co-founding an investment firm was the biggest learning curve of my career’ – Hg GC Samantha McGonigle

In September, Hg GC Samantha McGonigle spoke to Georgina Stanley about her journey from private practice to in-house, the fast-paced challenges of private equity, and the importance of building a strong network.

Life During Law – Simon Levine

Simon Levine is handing over the baton as managing partner at DLA after a decade in the top role – Anna Huntley spoke to him this October about his leadership style, ripping up scripts and how running a law firm is a lot like running a mafia crew — without the killing.

Life During Law – Penny Angell

Elisha Juttla sat down with Hogan Lovells UK managing Penny Angell in October to discuss her love for negotiation, her evolving leadership style, and the time she picked beer over shoes in a high-stakes deal.

‘All options are on the table’: HSF’s CEO on why they chose Kramer – and whether more mergers could follow

Following the announcement of Herbert Smith Freehills’ proposed merger with Kramer Levin, CEO Justin D’Agostino spoke to Anna Huntley about the deal’s strategic edge, its impact on HSF’s global reach, and why more mergers could be on the horizon.

‘Non-binary people aren’t going away, no matter how much hate is expressed towards us’

In June, Oscar Davies, the first openly non-binary barrister, spoke to Amy Ulliott about breaking barriers, the challenges of being a role model, the importance of allies, and why equal rights should be seen as complementary, not conflicting.

Bankim Thanki KC on epic trials, great movies and clients doing a runner

Fountain Court’s Bankim Thanki KC spoke to Alex Ryan in April about his journey, epic trials, the lessons learned along the way, and why, despite over two decades in silk, he still saw his legal career as ‘extended work experience.’

‘I liken myself to an octopus with many tentacles in different places’ – Apollo’s Seda Yalcinkaya

In September, Apollo’s GC Seda Yalçinkaya, one of the lawyers named in LB’s Private Equity Elite, discussed balancing high-stakes deals, managing multiple roles, and pushing for diversity, particularly for working mothers.

‘With an open checkbook, they’ll likely target top talent’ – Davis Polk London scale-up turns heads



Breaking into the lateral hiring war, Davis Polk recently made waves in London with four new partner hires in just six months. In November, Anna Huntley caught up with the firm’s senior leadership to discuss their strategy for attracting top talent, ramping up private capital, and reshaping the firm’s presence in the City.