Youle, Dejonghe, Levine and the top women in private equity – LB’s most popular interviews of 2024

From high-profile managing partners to leading GCs and barristers, the LB team interviewed dozens of the leading names in law about everything from mental health, to women in law to strategy in 2024. Here are our most popular interviews of the year.
The Private Equity Elite: Meet all the top general counsel in PE
What does it take to run the legal team at the world’s most profitable deal shops? Georgina Stanley and Cameron Purse spoke to 24 of the top London private equity GCs to find out about how they built their careers and how they thrive in the notoriously tough and hectic world of private equity.
‘We’re not Real Madrid signing the best player in the world every year, that’s not what we do’ – Skadden London head Youle on scaling up London
This July marked Richard Youle’s first year as Skadden London head – Elisha Juttla spoke to him about scaling up, breaking down strategies, and fostering ‘Skadden Spirit’.
LB Management Partner of the Year Wim Dejonghe on mergers, money and his plans for life after law
This September, Wim Dejonghe was named Management Partner of the Year at the Legal Business Awards, capping off a distinguished 23-year career at Allen & Overy ahead of the firm’s merger with Shearman & Sterling – revisit Alex Ryan’s exclusive interview with Dejonghe on mergers, money, and his future plans.
Kirkland’s Sara Pickersgill – ‘Pick something you love doing and do it only for as long as you love it’
Kirkland & Ellis’ Sara Pickersgill on trading opera for infrastructure law – Harry Vercoe caught up with her this January to discuss everything from career changes to why The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe holds key lessons for every City lawyer.
‘I mistakenly thought severe anxiety was a good thing’ – Vinson’s London head on opening up about mental health
Vinson & Elkins London head Nick Henchie on mental health, seeking support, and supporting the next generation of lawyers – Elisha Juttla spoke to him for Mental Health Awareness Week about recognising struggles and the importance of openness in the legal profession.
Freshfields’ Mark Sansom on motorsports, email gaffes and competing on the global stage
Freshfields London managing partner Mark Sansom on motorsports, email blunders, and competing on the global stage – Georgina Stanley sat down with him this September to discuss his passion for racing, the lessons learned from turning down Oxford, and the importance of owning up to mistakes.
Life During Law: Richard Lever
Goodwin private equity partner Richard Lever on The Godfather, Jürgen Klopp’s leadership, and why disco’s still his jam – Legal Business caught up with him this February to talk career twists, unforgettable deals, and what makes him tick outside of law.
Life During Law: Scott Hopkins
Skadden corporate heavyweight Scott Hopkins recently hung up his skates after a long career at the US firm – Alex Ryan spoke to him in April about his journey from the hockey rink to the world of law, how martial arts shaped his approach to deals, and why timing, strategy, and a good tune were key to his success.
‘We know which lanes we want to run in’: Latham’s new City chief on pay, practice priorities and partner moves
Ed Barnett this year took the reins as Latham & Watkins’ new City head – Anna Huntley caught up with him to talk about surviving partner exits, revving up recruitment, and how he plans to keep Latham ahead of the game in London’s high-stakes legal race.
‘We have a remit to build’- ex-Latham team open up on Sidley’s bold City lev-fin play
In their first interview since leaving Latham & Watkins, Jayanthi Sadanandan and Sam Hamilton spoke to Elisha Juttla in October about their plans to transform Sidley Austin’s leveraged finance practice into a powerhouse for private equity clients.
‘Doubling down’: CC’s London PE head sets out strategy as buyout partners predict uptick
Spencer Baylin stepped up as Clifford Chance’s new London private equity head in December following Christopher Sullivan’s high-profile exit – Elisha Juttla caught up with him in March to discuss his vision, doubling down on client relationships, and plans to grow the team as the PE market heats up.
‘Co-founding an investment firm was the biggest learning curve of my career’ – Hg GC Samantha McGonigle
In September, Hg GC Samantha McGonigle spoke to Georgina Stanley about her journey from private practice to in-house, the fast-paced challenges of private equity, and the importance of building a strong network.
‘I work with the best M&A lawyers in the world’ – Carlyle’s Heather Mitchell
In September, Heather Mitchell, Carlyle’s global GC for Investments, sat down with Georgina Stanley and Cameron Purse to chat about steering her powerhouse M&A and risk team. As Carlyle scales up, Heather revealed how creativity, collaboration, and thinking outside the box are her secret weapons for handling growth.
‘As the only woman in the room, I would be asked to pour the tea’ – how legal life has changed for women
From a mining town to City partner, Greenberg Traurig’s Kathryn Garbett spoke to Elisha Juttla about overcoming gender bias, championing the next generation of women in law, balancing motherhood, and navigating a male-dominated legal world.
‘There are not many cases like this’ – the lawyers in Olympic boxer Imane Khelif’s corner
In a case that sparked a global debate on gender and eligibility, this year Withers represented Olympic boxer Imane Khelif. Tom Cox spoke with Libby Payne about representing Khelif pro bono after her disqualification from the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, while also discussing the need for clearer, fairer policies to protect athletes’ rights and privacy.
‘A PE firm is one of the most interesting places for an in-house lawyer’ – Cinven GC Babett Carrier
Georgina Stanley and Cameron Purse spoke to Babett Carrier this September about her journey from private practice to GC at Cinven, why private equity is the ultimate destination for in-house lawyers, and how she leads with a focus on risk, teamwork, and a passion for business.
Life During Law – Simon Levine
Simon Levine is handing over the baton as managing partner at DLA after a decade in the top role – Anna Huntley spoke to him this October about his leadership style, ripping up scripts and how running a law firm is a lot like running a mafia crew — without the killing.
Life During Law – Penny Angell
Elisha Juttla sat down with Hogan Lovells UK managing Penny Angell in October to discuss her love for negotiation, her evolving leadership style, and the time she picked beer over shoes in a high-stakes deal.
‘All options are on the table’: HSF’s CEO on why they chose Kramer – and whether more mergers could follow
Following the announcement of Herbert Smith Freehills’ proposed merger with Kramer Levin, CEO Justin D’Agostino spoke to Anna Huntley about the deal’s strategic edge, its impact on HSF’s global reach, and why more mergers could be on the horizon.
‘Non-binary people aren’t going away, no matter how much hate is expressed towards us’
In June, Oscar Davies, the first openly non-binary barrister, spoke to Amy Ulliott about breaking barriers, the challenges of being a role model, the importance of allies, and why equal rights should be seen as complementary, not conflicting.
Bankim Thanki KC on epic trials, great movies and clients doing a runner
Fountain Court’s Bankim Thanki KC spoke to Alex Ryan in April about his journey, epic trials, the lessons learned along the way, and why, despite over two decades in silk, he still saw his legal career as ‘extended work experience.’
‘I liken myself to an octopus with many tentacles in different places’ – Apollo’s Seda Yalcinkaya
In September, Apollo’s GC Seda Yalçinkaya, one of the lawyers named in LB’s Private Equity Elite, discussed balancing high-stakes deals, managing multiple roles, and pushing for diversity, particularly for working mothers.
‘With an open checkbook, they’ll likely target top talent’ – Davis Polk London scale-up turns heads
Breaking into the lateral hiring war, Davis Polk recently made waves in London with four new partner hires in just six months. In November, Anna Huntley caught up with the firm’s senior leadership to discuss their strategy for attracting top talent, ramping up private capital, and reshaping the firm’s presence in the City.
