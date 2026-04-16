Law firms

Milbank crosses $2bn in firmwide revenue, with London up 11%

Eliza Winter
Eliza Winter · · 2 min read
Financial results Global 100 Global London Milbank
Milbank crosses $2bn in firmwide revenue, with London up 11%

Milbank increased its firmwide revenue by 15% in 2025, crossing the $2bn mark for the first time with $2.14bn in total turnover.

Firmwide profit per equity partner (PEP) also increased, climbing 12.1% to $7.62m from $6.8m the previous year.

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