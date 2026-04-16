Law firms Milbank crosses $2bn in firmwide revenue, with London up 11% Eliza Winter · 16 April 2026 · 2 min read Financial results Global 100 Global London Milbank Milbank increased its firmwide revenue by 15% in 2025, crossing the $2bn mark for the first time with $2.14bn in total turnover.Firmwide profit per equity partner (PEP) also increased, climbing 12.1% to $7.62m from $6.8m the previous year.Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Corporate users - click here for simple access (no password needed). For more information, please contact [email protected] Related ContentMore in this categoryRevolving Doors: Quinn poaches Milbank partner as S&C adds to City structured finance teamLaw firmsWill Lewallen9 Jan 2026The law firms impressing clients with their commerciality – and what GCs wantIn-HouseTheresa Hargreaves7 Nov 2025Revolving Doors: Gibson Dunn hires Latham energy M&A partner as Kirkland PE partner heads to WillkieLaw firmsTom Cox17 Oct 2025Latham London revenue breaks $1bn as firmwide PEP soars more than 20%Law firmsWill Lewallen14 Apr 2026PEP passes $4m at Winston & Strawn in final financial results before Taylor Wessing mergerLaw firmsEliza Winter14 Apr 2026Sidley London revenue jumps by a third as firmwide PEP hits $6mLaw firmsWill Lewallen13 Apr 2026Milbank crosses $2bn in firmwide revenue, with London up 11%Law firmsEliza Winter16 Apr 2026Freshfields makes up 43 in largest ever partner promotions roundLaw firmsKate Peacock16 Apr 2026The top lawyers in Denver, New Orleans and more – Legal 500 US elite rankings revealedLaw firmsTheresa Hargreaves15 Apr 2026