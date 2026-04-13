HSF Kramer leads on £1.4bn Ivy empire sale

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer and Norton Rose Fulbright have taken the lead roles as Richard Caring sells a majority stake in his UK hospitality empire to Abu Dhabi-backed luxury lifestyle investor DIAFA, in a deal valued at £1.4bn.

The deal sees the UAE investor add some of London’s most recognisable high-end hospitality brands to its portfolio, including the Ivy restaurant chain, The Birley Clubs, including private members’ clubs Annabel’s and Harry’s Bar, and luxury restaurant portfolio Caprice Holdings, home to Sexy Fish, Scott’s and Balthazar.