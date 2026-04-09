Gibson Dunn passes $4bn in revenue as PEP jumps 24% Eliza Winter[email protected]9 April 2026Financial resultsGlobal LondonPartner promotionsStrategy and management Gibson Dunn has posted double-digit growth for 2025, with revenue rising 18% to $4.2bn, marking a near doubling of the firm’s topline over the past five years.The result builds on a 16% increase in 2024, when revenue reached $3.6bn.Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Corporate users - click here for simple access (no password needed). For more information, please contact [email protected] Related ContentMore in this categoryThe ‘football managers’ of the legal world – why real estate PE partners are in high demandRevolving doors: Sidley raids Latham again as Fried Frank taps Kirkland for latest London hireFreshfields takes headline role on £575m Telegraph acquisitionSimpson Thacher passes $3bn mark with double-digit revenue and PEP growth‘What GCs increasingly reject is elegant analysis with no landing gear’ – how in-house teams are redefining valueDebevoise boosts City revenues by 41% as PEP breaks $6mGibson Dunn passes $4bn in revenue as PEP jumps 24%ESG Client Partner of the Year: the six names in the runningElite firms line up as Pershing Square launches €55bn bid for Universal Music Group