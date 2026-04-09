ESG Client Partner of the Year: the six names in the running

An intellectual property specialist, a regulated funds adviser and a white-collar crime expert – the definition of an ESG lawyer can span a wide and eclectic range of disciplines.

For the past three years, Legal 500 has recognised the lawyers leading the way in the ESG market, both through our London ESG ranking and the annual UK ESG Awards, which will take place in Mayfair on 30 April.

This year’s ceremony will include a new award for ESG Client Partner of the Year, which will go to the lawyer who received the most emphatic client endorsement during Legal 500’s 2025 research.

That research drew on more than 200 client referees, who delivered their verdicts on 135 individual lawyers from 41 firms.

The firms with the most feedback – Legal 500’s London ESG ranking

For this year’s awards, the six lawyers most frequently namechecked by clients have been recognised with a spot on our shortlist for ESG Client Partner of the Year. While the winner is, of course, a closely guarded secret until the big day, here’s a run-down of the names in contention, with a sample of what their clients think about them.

Laura Houët, CMS

Funds partner Laura Houët, who co-heads the ESG Task Force at CMS, is described by one client as ‘a godsend’. Her work for asset management clients includes advising on sustainability regulation and reporting, and she is lauded for ‘making complicated processes as straightforward as possible, enabling me to feel absolutely confident in the advice at all times. We work with many law firms and Laura stands head and shoulders above many other lawyers we work with.’

Helen Bowdren, Dentons

Dentons partner Helen Bowdren has a varied ESG practice covering a mix of transactional, advisory and contentious matters, including investigations, judicial reviews and statutory appeals. ‘Helen strikes the right balance between getting involved and delegating to her team so we get a cost-effective service,’ according to one client – ‘she knows her stuff and explains it very well to my non-legal colleagues.’

Sam Eastwood, Mayer Brown

Mayer Brown’s Sam Eastwood also has a wide-ranging practice, with an emphasis on white collar crime, investigations and anti-corruption. ‘Sam’s wisdom and experience are second to none,’ says one client. ‘He has a wealth of knowledge and is so engaging on his specialist topics. He is practical, straight to the point and thinks creatively. He has an exceptional network which he draws on to help us share ideas. He gets under the skin of what we do, and provides a level of detail that you do not see from many others.’

Stuart Neely, Norton Rose Fulbright

Business and human rights litigator Stuart Neely was only made up to partner at NRF in 2023, but is already recognised as ‘a stand-out partner in the ESG practice.’ As one client elaborates: ‘Stuart is impressive in his breadth and depth of knowledge, and thinks laterally and creatively. He is a pleasure to work with and is approachable and generous with his time.’

Ciara Cullen, RPC

Ciara Cullen, who leads the consumer brands and retail sector group at RPC, is an IP specialist and one of the driving forces behind the firm’s ESG Evolve programme. As one client says: ‘She is always ahead of the curve within the ESG space – an absolute pleasure to work with. She is extremely efficient at resolving challenging discussions around ESG by translating solutions into practical terms.’

Sarah Ellington, Watson Farley & Williams

Watson Farley’s Sarah Ellington – ‘a fabulous lawyer and so great to work with’ – is another disputes specialist on the shortlist, working with clients on risk management and ESG governance issues. ‘She is innovative and very hard-working,’ says one referee, ‘and is committed to her clients and her colleagues. She wants to use the law as a means to improve the lives of underserved communities, yet she is also an excellent corporate lawyer who is very devoted to her clients.’

For more information on the Legal 500 UK ESG Awards, or to enquire about attending/sponsoring, please contact Kylie MacKenzie.