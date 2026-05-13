Law firms

A-list firms call the tune on Sony’s multibillion-dollar music catalogue acquisition

Eliza Winter
Eliza Winter · · 3 min read
Corporate and M&A Deals Cleary Gottlieb Kirkland & Ellis Latham & Watkins Simpson Thacher & Bartlett
A-list firms call the tune on Sony’s multibillion-dollar music catalogue acquisition

A line-up of elite law firms have advised on a multibillion-dollar music rights deal that has seen Sony Music Publishing acquire a portfolio of songs including hits by Fleetwood Mac, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Mariah Carey.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, Cleary Gottlieb, Kirkland & Ellis, and Latham & Watkins are among the firms advising on the agreement for Sony’s acquisition of the complete music rights portfolio of Recognition Music Group from funds managed by Blackstone, in a deal widely reported to be valued at $4bn.

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