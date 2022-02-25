Our annual Euro Elite report finds the continent’s leading independent firms resistant to external challenges – including Covid

Market reports

The compact Baltic legal market is home to a number of independent firms that joined forces to pack a powerful punch

Benelux firms anticipate further growth and move forward with optimism with the worst days of the pandemic behind them

Independent firms in CEE have long resisted political and economic tensions as well as prolonged attention from global players in the region

Euro Elite firms in Paris hit the ground running when the pandemic struck and have shown little signs of slowing down since

With a rebounding economy and a strong pipeline of transactional and disputes work, German independents have cause to be more than cautiously optimistic

Iberian independents say their resilience has led to a flight to quality and a solid performance across the board

Independent firms dominate the Irish legal market, which has seen a resurgence in its robust progression after the shocks of Covid

More of the same impressive performance from those Italian leaders committed to remaining steadfastly independent

The Euro Elite is dominated by independents from the Nordics – large, high quality and able to resist the advance of international firms

Despite ongoing political and economic turbulence in the region, independent firms in Russia and the CIS continue to thrive

The independent firms that dominate this region share a similarly bullish approach to restoring fortunes after the pandemic

All the positive cultural stereotypes are ingrained in Swiss independent law firms – high quality, resilient and understated