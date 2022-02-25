Overview: Sterner stuff
Our annual Euro Elite report finds the continent’s leading independent firms resistant to external challenges – including Covid
Market reports
Baltics: Closer together
The compact Baltic legal market is home to a number of independent firms that joined forces to pack a powerful punch
Benelux: Full steam ahead
Benelux firms anticipate further growth and move forward with optimism with the worst days of the pandemic behind them
CEE: The middle ground
Independent firms in CEE have long resisted political and economic tensions as well as prolonged attention from global players in the region
France: Vive l’autonomie
Euro Elite firms in Paris hit the ground running when the pandemic struck and have shown little signs of slowing down since
Germany: Bouncing back
With a rebounding economy and a strong pipeline of transactional and disputes work, German independents have cause to be more than cautiously optimistic
Iberia: Aiming high
Iberian independents say their resilience has led to a flight to quality and a solid performance across the board
Ireland: Setting the pace
Independent firms dominate the Irish legal market, which has seen a resurgence in its robust progression after the shocks of Covid
Italy: La dolce vita
More of the same impressive performance from those Italian leaders committed to remaining steadfastly independent
Nordics: Complete package
The Euro Elite is dominated by independents from the Nordics – large, high quality and able to resist the advance of international firms
Russia and the CIS: Full of energy
Despite ongoing political and economic turbulence in the region, independent firms in Russia and the CIS continue to thrive
Southern Europe: Sole resistance
The independent firms that dominate this region share a similarly bullish approach to restoring fortunes after the pandemic
Switzerland: Like clockwork
All the positive cultural stereotypes are ingrained in Swiss independent law firms – high quality, resilient and understated