Transport for London plans journey with new roster of legal advisers

Transport for London (TfL) is in the process of shortlisting firms for its new legal services framework, as the current roster enters the last year of its existing line-up.

The government body is reviewing submissions from firms to draw up a shortlist of bidders to be invited to tender. The successful firms are expected to be appointed this December.

The panel was last reviewed in 2019, when 15 firms were appointed. Seven of those were new to the panel at the time – Addleshaw Goddard, Burges Salmon, DLA Piper, Stephenson Harwood, Pinsent Masons, Womble Bond Dickinson and BDB Pitmans – while the other eight were reappointments; Ashurst, Eversheds Sutherland, Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, Dentons, Herbert Smith Freehills, K&L Gates, Trowers & Hamlins and Gowling WLG.

The new framework, which is worth up to £120m, covers eight areas – employment law; major commercial matters; rail industry; routine commercial and real estate (contentious and noncontentious); housing; complex property and commercial development; major consents; and town and country planning and highways.

As with last time, the panel will run for at least four years, with an option to extend for a further two. The appointed firms will advise TfL and its subsidiaries, as well as TfL’s shared services clients, including the Greater London Authority.

TfL’s current general counsel is Andrea Clarke, who was appointed on a permanent basis earlier this year after serving as interim GC following the retirement of Howard Carter, who had held the top legal role for 18 years.

TfL’s biggest projects in recent years have of course included Crossrail, the railway infrastructure supporting the new Elizabeth line. Stephenson Harwood advised on a range of issues relating to the delivery of that project, with a team led by rail partners Tammy Samuel, Suzanne Tarplee and Darren Fodey, working alongside colleagues from the firm’s tax, projects and real estate, disputes and corporate practice.

The firm’s work included advising on the establishment of Rail for London (Infrastructure), a new company responsible for the day-to-day management of the Crossrail infrastructure, as well as guiding TfL through the associated regulatory requirements.

Over the duration of the current legal framework, other significant matters have included Burges Salmon advising on TfL’s efforts to power the London Tube network with renewable energy, while Pinsent Masons helped to secure consent for the £1bn Silvertown Tunnel under the Thames – described by lead partner Robbie Owen as ‘one of the most challenging and controversial infrastructure projects in London in recent years’.

