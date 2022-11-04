‘People are our biggest asset’: Linklaters’ incoming Paris head Maigrot outlines strategy

Linklaters has elected its head of real estate in France, Françoise Maigrot, as its new managing partner in Paris. Taking over from banking, energy and infrastructure head Bertrand Andriani, Maigrot will begin her four-year term on 1 January 2023.

Speaking to Legal Business, Maigrot outlined her priorities on assuming the role: ‘One is having a Paris office that is really outward facing and growing at the top of the market, making sure we are taking advantage of all our strengths, including our cross-practice nature. There are very few firms based in Paris that have our breadth of expertise or our European network.

‘The second is people. People are our biggest asset, and we are committed to attracting and retaining the right people. We have the best talent joining us and believe in organic growth by investing in them as associates, then counsel, and then partners.’

Practice area-wise, she highlighted corporate as an area of immediate focus: ‘Today we have seven [corporate] partners but we have an ambitious growth plan for the team. We are also very strong on everything that relates to energy, projects and infrastructure. We are very well equipped, but as the market grows we want to ensure we continue to deliver excellent client service.’

In pursuing that growth strategy, Maigrot, a Linklaters lifer herself having joined in 1999, noted: ‘Our priority has always been to give preference to internal growth’, but acknowledged that ‘when there’s a need in a specific practice area or specific area of law, we will be looking outside the firm.’

It may be seen as an inopportune moment to be taking the reins, given the economic headwinds currently buffeting much of Europe. Nevertheless, Maigrot is confident the coming months will be positive: ‘The war for talent is a really challenging issue, but it’s the same for all of us, not just Linklaters. We are also watching the economic situation, which could become a challenge but when I look back at 2008, 2011 or even the way we’ve responded after Covid, the business community is quite resilient.’

She also confirmed that her new role will not prevent her from maintaining her practice, which focuses on advising investors, funds and end users on real estate transactions across Europe. ‘That has been my clients’ first question! I told them: “Sleep well, it’s business as usual and I’ll continue to always be there for you”.’

Charles.Avery@legalease.co.uk