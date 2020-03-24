Legal Business Blogs

‘Impossible to predict’ coronavirus fallout sees Gateley cancel £3m dividend and suspend guidance

Posted on |
Innovation Gateley
‘Impossible to predict’ coronavirus fallout sees Gateley cancel £3m dividend and suspend guidance

Listed law firm Gateley has withheld more than £3m in shareholder payouts to keep hold of cash with activity dented by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The firm said today (24 March) it would cancel its interim dividend of 2.9 pence a share, which was due to be paid at the end of this month, in order to ‘maximise the group’s short-term liquidity’. The total interim dividend due to shareholders, including the firm’s partners, was about £3.4m, up more than 11% on last year.

That dividend was announced following a 12% increase in revenue to £51.8m for the six months to 31 October 2019. It also followed Gateley surpassing £100m in turnover for the first time in the previous financial year, up an impressive 67% from when it became the UK’s first listed law firm in 2015.

In a trading update released to the London Stock Exchange, the firm said that demand had grown in the second half of the year due to improvements in the economic backdrop and Brexit clarity, with trading until the end of February in line with expectations. But as a result of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, activity has since reduced. Because of the uncertainty, the board said it was ‘presently impossible to predict the group’s likely trading performance in the short term’, and as such suspended financial guidance for the meantime.

Related  Comment: Coronavirus will brutally strip away the profession’s illusions

Chief executive Michael Ward (pictured) said: ‘We consider these measures to be in the best interests of all our stakeholders. Gateley is a resilient and well-balanced business and our economic and geographically diversified business model is well-placed to withstand difficult economic conditions.’

Gateley had on 6 March announced the acquisition of advisory, dispute resolution and consultancy business The Vinden Partnership for £6.75m, the firm’s ninth post-IPO acquisition. Ward is due to step down as chief executive from 1 May this year, replaced by the firm’s Manchester office head and leader of its national property team, Rod Waldie.

Shares in Gateley have, like the majority of the market, plummeted in the wake of the unfolding Covid- 19 crisis. Its share price has fallen more than 30% from a March high of 195.5p to 122p.

DWF, the largest law firm to list to date, has similarly dropped from 140p to 102p, and high-flier Keystone from 550p to 370p.

Hamish.mcnicol@legalbusiness.co.uk

+1
Tweet
Share
Share
Pin

Related Content

BCLP unveils foray into legal tech start-up scene with contract negotiation platformBCLP unveils foray into legal tech start-up scene with contract negotiation platform
Freshfields targets US and Asia for two more business service hubs amid plans for 24/7 legal supportFreshfields targets US and Asia for two more business service hubs amid plans for 24/7 legal support
Ince stock plummets as firm seeks £16m from shareholdersInce stock plummets as firm seeks £16m from shareholders
Gateley’s partners take home over 80% of £30m raised in landmark law firm listingGateley’s partners take home over 80% of £30m raised in landmark law firm listing
AIM listing good for Gateley with revenues up 10.2% to £67.1mAIM listing good for Gateley with revenues up 10.2% to £67.1m
Gateley and Anderson Strathern gear up for ‘best friends’ arrangementGateley and Anderson Strathern gear up for ‘best friends’ arrangement

More in Blogs

Covid-19

Coronavirus latest: Supreme Court goes virtual as junior lawyers plea against postponing exams Coronavirus latest: Supreme Court goes virtual as junior lawyers plea against postponing exams
Guest post: Coronavirus tears up competition regimes for foreign investments as Europe struggles to shield reeling economies Guest post: Coronavirus tears up competition regimes for foreign investments as Europe struggles to shield reeling economies
‘There’s no coronavirus playbook’:  Relief at emergency measures but law firm leaders predict worst is yet to come  ‘There’s no coronavirus playbook’:  Relief at emergency measures but law firm leaders predict worst is yet to come 