Dechert unveils new global management team with longstanding leaders stepping down

Dechert has unveiled a new-look leadership team, with David Forti and Mark Thierfelder elected as new co-chairs, and Sabina Comis and Vincent Cohen set to become the firm’s inaugural global managing partners.

The new team, which will take office 1 July 2023, replaces Andy Levander, the firm’s chair since 2011, and Henry Nassau, the firm’s CEO since 2016.

Thierfelder and Forti already have experience in leadership roles. The former currently chairs the corporate and securities group from New York, as well as the private equity practice, while Forti co-heads the global finance and real estate practice from Philadelphia. The pair are also ranked as leading lawyers in The Legal 500.

Rounding out the new leadership group, Comis and Cohen will fill the newly-established global managing partner positions. Cohen leads the US white-collar practice from Washington DC, while Comis is co-managing partner of the Paris office. In addition to their existing roles, they will be charged with liaising with U.S. and EMEA managing partners.

The group will take responsibility for evolving the firm’s global strategy, driving growth as well as upholding commitments to diversity, innovation and pro bono work.

Forti paid tribute to his predecessors: ‘Mark, Vince, Sabina and I are excited to work with our colleagues across the firm to build on Andy and Henry’s achievements. We are grateful to have the opportunity to continue Dechert’s tradition of serving our clients at the highest level.’

Cohen added: ‘At Dechert, our people have a sense of community and purpose, and are recognised for their efforts. Our continued success as a firm depends on fostering the collaborative and supportive culture that our people have embraced, while delivering strong industry experience and client service.’

The new team takes the reigns after an eventful year for the firm. The London office has been dogged by controversy, after it and ex-partner Neil Gerrard were held to have breached their duty of care to mining giant and client ENRC by the High Court.

