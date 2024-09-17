Legal Business Blogs

Addleshaw Goddard bolsters IP practice with litigation team hire

Posted on |
Strategic recruitment Addleshaw Goddard
Addleshaw Goddard bolsters IP practice with litigation team hire

Addleshaw Goddard (AG) has strengthened its intellectual property offering with the hire of IP litigator Geoff Steward and several members of his team from Stobbs.

Steward, who will join AG’s London office in October, spent almost six years as head of the litigation practice at Cambridge IP boutique Stobbs, where he and his team represented global brands in cases before IPEC, the High Court, and the Court of Appeal.

Prior to his tenure at Stobbs, Steward headed the IP practice at Macfarlanes, handling trademark cases involving Davidoff and Lotus.

At AG he will work as part of a full-service IP team with particular expertise acting for retail and consumer sector clients such as Stella McCartney and Harrods. Recent expansions to the team include the appointment of Emily Nuttall-Wood as a partner and Jemma Green as a legal director.

Georgina Powling, head of IP at AG, said in a statement: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Geoff and his team to Addleshaw Goddard. Geoff’s reputation as one of the UK’s leading IP litigators, combined with the expertise of the team joining him, is really exciting for our clients across all sectors.’

The firm’s head of disputes Mark Molyneux added: ‘We are delighted to add Geoff and his team to the AG disputes practice.  Having recently promoted IP litigator Emily Nuttall-Wood to partner, we have made a significant investment in our IP disputes capability to support our clients in protecting and enhancing their brands and IP.’ 

Steward will be joined by two IA managers and two IA trainees.

cameron.purse@legalease.co.uk

Share
Tweet
Share
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email

Related Content

Revolving doors: Clifford Chance and RPC bulk out in Asia as Dentons expands in Europe
Revolving Doors: DAC Beachcroft hires from Kirkland in the City while Morgan Lewis leads international team push
Revolving Doors: DWF and Fladgate bolster City recruitment as Ashurst goes large internationallyRevolving Doors: DWF and Fladgate bolster City recruitment as Ashurst goes large internationally
Trainee retention: Slaughter and May keeps on 88% of its spring 2015 qualifiers
Battle Royale
Kerr to hit 26 years at 2Birds’ helm as Addleshaws re-appoints Penney as senior partnerKerr to hit 26 years at 2Birds’ helm as Addleshaws re-appoints Penney as senior partner

More in Blogs

Freeths, Freshfields and Vodafone take top prizes at Legal Business Awards Freeths, Freshfields and Vodafone take top prizes at Legal Business Awards
‘A difficult decision, but one that was needed’ – Hogan Lovells to shut three international bases ‘A difficult decision, but one that was needed’ – Hogan Lovells to shut three international bases
McDermott sets sights on big-hitters in London as private client team moves on McDermott sets sights on big-hitters in London as private client team moves on