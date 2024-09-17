Addleshaw Goddard bolsters IP practice with litigation team hire

Addleshaw Goddard (AG) has strengthened its intellectual property offering with the hire of IP litigator Geoff Steward and several members of his team from Stobbs.

Steward, who will join AG’s London office in October, spent almost six years as head of the litigation practice at Cambridge IP boutique Stobbs, where he and his team represented global brands in cases before IPEC, the High Court, and the Court of Appeal.

Prior to his tenure at Stobbs, Steward headed the IP practice at Macfarlanes, handling trademark cases involving Davidoff and Lotus.

At AG he will work as part of a full-service IP team with particular expertise acting for retail and consumer sector clients such as Stella McCartney and Harrods. Recent expansions to the team include the appointment of Emily Nuttall-Wood as a partner and Jemma Green as a legal director.

Georgina Powling, head of IP at AG, said in a statement: ‘We are thrilled to welcome Geoff and his team to Addleshaw Goddard. Geoff’s reputation as one of the UK’s leading IP litigators, combined with the expertise of the team joining him, is really exciting for our clients across all sectors.’

The firm’s head of disputes Mark Molyneux added: ‘We are delighted to add Geoff and his team to the AG disputes practice. Having recently promoted IP litigator Emily Nuttall-Wood to partner, we have made a significant investment in our IP disputes capability to support our clients in protecting and enhancing their brands and IP.’

Steward will be joined by two IA managers and two IA trainees.

