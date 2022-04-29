It’s no secret that the M&A markets have been busier than ever of the last 18 months. Here, UK Legal 500 editor Georgina Stanley asked some of those set to dominate the City deal market over the next 10 years to take a short break from their negotiations to share their tips for success. All 10 of the lawyers featured over the coming pages have demonstrated the client relationship and transactional skills required to secure their spots as Next Generation M&A partners in the UK Legal 500 2022. From the deals that have defined their careers, through to the importance of staying calm in a crisis and the growing significance of ESG considerations and legal tech, they offer their insight into the profession and its future.

