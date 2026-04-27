Law firms

LB 100 duo take on Leigh Day in UK’s largest pollution group action

Kate Peacock
Kate Peacock · · 3 min read
Disputes United Kingdom Kennedys Leigh Day Pinsent Masons
LB 100 duo take on Leigh Day in UK’s largest pollution group action

A pair of UK-headquartered firms is acting for the defendants on a river pollution claim billed as the largest ever brought in the UK, with the parties in the High Court today (27 April) for the first case management conference.

Leigh Day is representing residents and businesses surrounding the rivers Wye, Lugg, and Usk on the Welsh-English border on a collective action case against Welsh Water and Avara Foods, alleging that the companies have caused pollution in the rivers. International and environmental disputes partner Oliver Holland is leading for the claimants.

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