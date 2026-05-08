‘This is a wake-up call’ – what the insider trading scandal means for elite law firms

This week’s news that lawyers at some of the most prestigious firms in the US were involved in a decade-long insider trading scheme has raised questions over the safeguards firms have in place to protect client confidentiality and sensitive deal information.

According to an indictment released by the US Department of Justice this week, a total of 30 individuals have been charged in connection with the scheme – which prosecutors allege centred on the misuse of market-sensitive M&A information – and 19 have been arrested.