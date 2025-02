Paul Weiss has reported its financial results, with revenue up 32% to $2.63bn from $2bn, nearly tripling last year’s 11% growth.

PEP grew 15% to $7.5m from $6.5m, mirroring last year’s increase, while revenue per lawyer rose 6% to $2.1m from $1.98m. Net income for equity partners surged 28% to $1.5bn.