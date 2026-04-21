Law firms

HSF Kramer makes up 25 new partners in first round since transatlantic tie-up

Will Lewallen
Will Lewallen · · 2 min read
Partner promotions Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer
HSF Kramer makes up 25 new partners in first round since transatlantic tie-up

Herbert Smiths Freehills Kramer has today (21 April) elected 25 new lawyers to the firm’s partnership in its first promotions round since the transatlantic tie-up between legacy Herbert Smith Freehills and legacy Kramer Levin went live last summer.

This year’s class is up from 19 at legacy HSF last year, with London remaining the city with the most new partners, up to seven from five last year. In its final round of partner promotions before the merger, legacy Kramer Levin promoted three partners last January, all in the firm’s New York head office.

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