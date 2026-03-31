Linklaters makes up 37 new partners with London securing more than a third of promotions Kate Peacock[email protected]31 March 2026Partner promotions Linklaters has promoted 37 lawyers to its partnership around the world, including 14 in London.The number of City promotions is down slightly on 16 last year, although the overall total is up by nearly 9% from 34 last year.Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Corporate users - click here for simple access (no password needed). For more information, please contact [email protected] Related ContentMore in this categoryTrading Places: Ropes hires Freshfields levfin co-head as top Kirkland litigator retiresRevolving Doors: Paul Weiss grows funds practice as A&O Shearman welcomes Paul Hastings London partnerA&O Shearman, HSF Kramer and E.ON among contenders for Legal 500 ESG AwardsPinsent Masons promotes 23 new partners, with six in LondonCMS promotes 54 to partnership as 13 UK lawyers make the gradeSlaughters makes up City trio in streamlined partner promotions roundSkadden and Paul Weiss lead as Intel buys back $14bn Apollo stake in Irish semiconductor plant‘We want to be bigger, better, everywhere’ – John Quinn on why Quinn Emanuel isn’t slowing downDentons spins off entire UK immigration practice to Vialto