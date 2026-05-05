Law firms Elite trio prompt Anthropic’s $1.5bn JV with Blackstone, Hellman and Goldman Tom Cox · 5 May 2026 · 2 min read Corporate and M&A Davis Polk Kirkland & Ellis Simpson Thacher & Bartlett Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Corporate users - click here for simple access (no password needed). For more information, please contact [email protected] Related ContentMore in this categoryTrading Places: Paul Weiss and Kirkland grow in Houston, while Gibson Dunn hires Sullivan & Cromwell appellate co-headLaw firmsKate Peacock5 May 2026Kirkland, Skadden, Freshfields elevate €29.4bn lift dealLaw firmsKate Peacock29 Apr 2026Kirkland swoops for Paul Weiss European M&A headLaw firmsAlex Ryan28 Apr 2026Freshfields and Slaughters advise as EQT tables improved bid for FTSE 100 IntertekLaw firmsWill Lewallen5 May 2026S&C and HSF Kramer lead as Lazard acquires Campbell Lutyens in latest secondaries tie-upLaw firmsWill Lewallen1 May 2026‘Some of the best results we’ve ever had’ – Keystone passes £100mLaw firmsTom Cox30 Apr 2026Elite trio prompt Anthropic’s $1.5bn JV with Blackstone, Hellman and GoldmanLaw firmsTom Cox5 May 2026Paul Hastings hires Covington PE and real estate team as London buildout continuesLaw firmsWill Lewallen1 May 2026‘It isn’t enough to raise awareness’ – Freshfields’ Reena Parmar on how to create accountable change for disabled lawyersLaw firmsWill Lewallen1 May 2026