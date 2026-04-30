Law firms Clifford Chance promotes nine in London, six across US offices Eliza Winter · 30 April 2026 · 2 min read Partner promotions Clifford Chance Clifford Chance has made up 28 lawyers in its latest promotion round, a slight decrease from 31 last year.Women accounted for 10 of the 28 new partners, representing 35.7% of the cohort – broadly in line with last year’s 35.5% (11 out of 31).Your limit of 1 article in 30 days is up. Please login for full access or subscribe. Corporate users - click here for simple access (no password needed). For more information, please contact [email protected] Related ContentMore in this categoryGibson Dunn boosts Paris with four-partner Clifford Chance funds teamLaw firmsEliza Winter28 Apr 2026Freshfields concludes redundancies in Manchester, with around 20 paralegals axedLaw firmsKate Peacock24 Apr 2026‘It’s not clear what the case for reform is’ – partners react to Law Commission plans for consumer class actionsLaw firmsEliza Winter22 Apr 2026Simmons & Simmons promotes nine new partners, with a reduced focus on LondonLaw firmsTheresa Hargreaves27 Apr 2026Ashurst promotes 18 in final round pre-merger, with Addleshaws, Osborne Clarke, Clydes also announcingLaw firmsTom Cox22 Apr 2026HSF Kramer makes up 25 new partners in first round since transatlantic tie-upLaw firmsWill Lewallen21 Apr 2026Clifford Chance promotes nine in London, six across US officesLaw firmsEliza Winter30 Apr 2026Kirkland, Skadden, Freshfields elevate €29.4bn lift dealLaw firmsKate Peacock29 Apr 2026World class: new research showcases the international elite in key practice areasLaw firmsNews Editor29 Apr 2026