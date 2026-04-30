Law firms

Clifford Chance promotes nine in London, six across US offices

Eliza Winter
Eliza Winter · · 2 min read
Partner promotions Clifford Chance
Clifford Chance

Clifford Chance has made up 28 lawyers in its latest promotion round, a slight decrease from 31 last year.

Women accounted for 10 of the 28 new partners, representing 35.7% of the cohort – broadly in line with last year’s 35.5% (11 out of 31).

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